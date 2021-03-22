The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be without the services of four-time MVP LeBron James for several weeks.

“Lakers star LeBron James is initially expected to miss several weeks due to his high right ankle sprain, sources say,” reported Shams Charania.

Furthermore, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the Lakers are preparing to be without the champion for potentially a month.

"I'm told that the Lakers are preparing for the possibility that they could be without LeBron James for three weeks, even a month." —@wojespn pic.twitter.com/JgiQMMCjxo — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 22, 2021

James, 36, suffered an ankle injury after colliding with Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill on Saturday.

The timetable marks an ominous update for the Lakers. The franchise is now without James and superstar Anthony Davis. The team holds 28-15 record this season.

Although the Lakers are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, they could sink in the standings without their star pair. The Lakers are only several losses away from falling to the No. 8 spot.

The Lakers will have to find a way to manage without James. The veteran is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season.

The Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.