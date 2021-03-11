The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are in the market for another big man because the Marc Gasol signing has not gone as well as they hoped.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Lakers could be interested in San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge.

“My early focus here has been on the Lakers,” Amick wrote. “Sources say they’re in the market for another big, in large part because the Marc Gasol experience hasn’t gone as well as hoped. And when you’re a reigning champion who sees all these other squads looking capable of stealing your crown, it’s never a bad idea to load up on options. But, first, we have to wait and see if this is going to be a trade or a buyout. “Now if you want the best possible narrative here — and we all know us scribes love our narratives — I’d love it if LMA (LaMarcus Aldridge) went back to Portland. The split between Aldridge and Damian Lillard so many years ago was really unnecessary, with the old head at the time (Aldridge) coming off as a bit territorial as the young star (Lillard) began his rise. But they’ve mended fences in a major way since then, and the [Portland Trail] Blazers are another team that needs help up front because of injuries. It would be a wonderful storyline to be sure.”

The Lakers signed Gasol to a two-year deal this past offseason, but he is averaging just 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.

With Anthony Davis out of the lineup due to a calf injury, the Lakers certainly could improve their depth at the position behind Gasol with a veteran like Aldridge.