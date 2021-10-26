Report: Former Lakers champion signs with overseas team

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook is headed overseas.

The 2020 champion will join Lokomotiv Kuban for the remainder of the season.

Cook, 28, competed with the Lakers in the 2020 NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

However, the Lakers cut Cook midway through the 2020-21 campaign. The two-time champion was sad about his departure from the franchise.

The veteran played on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He collected 6.1 points and 1.9 assists per game in seven games for the Cavs.

Cook played on the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 preseason. However, the Blazers waived him prior to the start of the regular season.

The 6-foot-1 Cook has career averages of 6.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.