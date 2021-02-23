   Report: Lakers waive reserve guard Quinn Cook after loss to Wizards - Lakers Daily
Home / Team News / Report: Lakers waive reserve guard Quinn Cook after loss to Wizards

Report: Lakers waive reserve guard Quinn Cook after loss to Wizards

Quinn Cook Lakers

Following their third loss in a row and the fourth in their last five games, the Los Angeles Lakers are making a roster change, although it’s by subtraction and not addition.

Guard Quinn Cook, who has been with the squad since last season, is being waived.

Although he has gotten only spot duty since coming to L.A., Cook is a very good 3-point shooter and has the ability to handle and advance the ball.

His championship experience, first with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and then with L.A. last year, is a definite asset for teams interested in him.

His waiving may create an opportunity for the Lakers to add a player to their roster. They reportedly have interest in adding a big man such as the Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba or Houston Rockets reserve DeMarcus Cousins.