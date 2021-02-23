- Report: Lakers waive reserve guard Quinn Cook after loss to Wizards
- Updated: February 23, 2021
Following their third loss in a row and the fourth in their last five games, the Los Angeles Lakers are making a roster change, although it’s by subtraction and not addition.
Guard Quinn Cook, who has been with the squad since last season, is being waived.
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Teams are expected to express interest in Cook, who has served as a reliable guard and locker room voice for two title teams in LA and Golden State.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021
Although he has gotten only spot duty since coming to L.A., Cook is a very good 3-point shooter and has the ability to handle and advance the ball.
His championship experience, first with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and then with L.A. last year, is a definite asset for teams interested in him.
His waiving may create an opportunity for the Lakers to add a player to their roster. They reportedly have interest in adding a big man such as the Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba or Houston Rockets reserve DeMarcus Cousins.