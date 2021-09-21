Report: Former Lakers champion agrees to deal with Blazers

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook reportedly is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2021-22 season.

Free agent guard Quinn Cook is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2021

Cook spent time with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season as well as the 2020-21 campaign.

He appeared in 16 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 2.1 points in 3.9 minutes per game.

Cook also appeared in seven games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 season.

The veteran guard is a two-time NBA champion and will provide the Blazers with some guard depth if he sticks on the roster.

Portland made the playoffs last season as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, but it was eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.

Cook, who played his college ball at Duke University, has appeared in 188 games in his NBA career.

He has averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.1 minutes per game in the NBA.