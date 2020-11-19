On Thursday, guard Quinn Cook was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Cook will surely find work elsewhere in the NBA, he couldn’t help but express some of his sadness about being let go by the Lakers.

Cook took to social media to post a tribute to his late father, whose favorite team was the Lakers.

Just after the Lakers captured the 2020 NBA championship, Cook took to social media to post a touching tribute to his father.

Mannnnn I can’t stop thinking about Kobe and my Pops. We did it!! World Champs!! LAKESHOW we backkkkkk!!! RiP DAD! — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) October 12, 2020

Pops we did it!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 YOUR LIL MAN GOT ONE WITH YOUR MOB! pic.twitter.com/rks6cOuZZr — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) October 12, 2020

For fans and players alike, it will surely be hard to see Cook go.

With that in mind, the Lakers waiving the young guard does seem to indicate that new acquisitions could be on the horizon.

With other contenders around the league arming up to try to win next season’s championship, the Lakers will likely continue to have to make some hard decisions to keep pace.