Report: Eastern conference executive says he’d give Talen Horton-Tucker max contract in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers could have some serious competition in retaining young stud Talen Horton-Tucker this offseason.

As a matter of fact, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report recently reported that an executive told him that he would max out Horton-Tucker if given the chance.

“I’d max him out,” an Eastern Conference executive said.

Horton-Tucker, 20, is already being eyed by other teams.

The burgeoning guard had a solid sophomore campaign. He collected a career-high 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 65 games this past regular season.

As a result, numerous squads believe the youngster has a ton of potential. Former Lakers big man Mychal Thompson believes Horton-Tucker will be an All-Star in the near future.

In addition, four-time champion LeBron James has raved about the 6-foot-4 gem on various occasions.

Multiple financial figures have been thrown out regarding Horton-Tucker’s value. It certainly appears he will be highly coveted in free agency.