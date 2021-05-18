- Report: Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker could net over $12M per year in free agency
Report: Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker could net over $12M per year in free agency
- Updated: May 18, 2021
While the Los Angeles Lakers would like to sign guard Talen Horton-Tucker to a contract extension, a new report indicates that the price may be as high as over $12 million per year.
Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report looked at under-the-radar free agents who’ll be available and concluded by noting that Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso have likely earned huge raises for their work.
“League executives also mentioned Bruce Brown, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel as players who could be in for significant raises averaging above $12 million per season,” Fischer wrote.
The 20-year-old Horton-Tucker, who’s making $1.517 million this season, has had some impressive moments for a Lakers squad that’s struggled with injuries in recent months.
Horton-Tucker is currently averaging 9.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game while coming off the bench in all but four of the 65 games he played in this season.
Such averages may not grab the attention of the general public, but Horton-Tucker has obviously gotten the attention of enough league executives to be considered for such a steep raise.
The Lakers also have to deal with another guard who’s entering free agency, Dennis Schroder, whose price tag is even higher. That may end up forcing the team to choose which player they want.