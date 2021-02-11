Former NBA star Mychal Thompson is buying the Talen Horton-Tucker hype this season.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center thinks that Horton-Tucker will be an All-Star in the “near future.”

This yung boy,Talen Horton Tucker’s gonna be an All Star in the near future…That boy can PLAY… — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) February 11, 2021

Horton-Tucker, 20, is having a solid campaign for the Lakers. He is averaging 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game through 22 games this season.

While he is playing just 17.1 minutes per game, Horton-Tucker has shown flashes that he can be an impact player in the NBA.

The Lakers will have a big decision with him this coming offseason, as Horton-Tucker is set to be a restricted free agent.

The Lakers would be able to match any offer sheet that he signs, but if a team believes in Horton-Tucker enough to give him a big deal, he could be out of the Lakers’ price range.

For now, Horton-Tucker will be a valuable piece for the Lakers this season as they compete for an NBA title.

And if Thompson’s prediction is correct, the Lakers could have another All-Star on their hands in the coming years.