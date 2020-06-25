- Report: Dwight Howard Likely to Join Lakers in Orlando When Season Resumes
Report: Dwight Howard Likely to Join Lakers in Orlando When Season Resumes
- Updated: June 25, 2020
Recently, it was reported that Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard was among a group of players considering sitting out the restart of the NBA season.
However, according to a report from Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, there is growing optimism around the organization that Howard is likely to join the team when the 2019-20 season resumes in Orlando, Fla.
“There is a belief around the organization that Howard is likely to join the team in Florida,” wrote Ganguli and Turner. “If he does not, the Lakers could have another option at center. DeMarcus Cousins is still mulling whether he will return to the league for the remainder of the season or continue his rehabilitation from an ACL tear until the start of next season.”
The Lakers will need all the help they can get as one of their primary rotation players in Avery Bradley recently opted out of finishing the 2019-20 season. Bradley is the team’s best perimeter defender and was often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best point guard.
Howard will join a big Lakers lineup consisting of JaVale McGee, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The season resumes on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort.