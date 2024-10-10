Lakers Rumors

Report: Jerry West was ‘uncomfortable’ with Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss’ romantic relationship

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West was allegedly “uncomfortable” with the romantic relationship that existed between Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss.

“In the ensuing months, a second element compounded the tension: the romantic relationship between Jeanie and Jackson, a partnership West was uncomfortable with and one about which he privately voiced his concerns to confidants,” ESPN’s Baxter Holmes wrote. “Word of his displeasure eventually reached Jeanie.”

When Buss and Jackson began dating, Buss was the executive vice president of business operations for the Lakers, and Jackson was the team’s new head coach. West, meanwhile, was the team’s general manager at the time.

Jackson coached the Lakers to a title in his first season with the team (the 1999-00 campaign), and West departed from the franchise after that championship.

But the Lakers’ title in 2000 marked only the beginning of an incredibly successful stretch for the organization under Jackson. Jackson was the head coach of Los Angeles through the 2010-11 season, and with him at the helm, the Lakers won five titles and appeared in seven NBA Finals.

Los Angeles is still the most recent NBA team to win three titles in a row, as the Lakers won in 2000, 2001 and 2002. Those Lakers teams were spearheaded by Shaquille O’Neal and a young Kobe Bryant.

Then, years later, the Lakers won two more titles in 2009 and 2010, though Bryant was no longer teammates with O’Neal during those championship runs. Rather, he played alongside another star big man in Pau Gasol.

West helped set the groundwork for one of the most decorated eras in Lakers franchise history, as he worked to convince the organization to hire Jackson after the coaching legend helped Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls win several championships.

But for as great of a general manager as West was for the Lakers, he was perhaps equally skilled as a player. He spent the entirety of his 14-year NBA career in Los Angeles and staked his claim as one of the top guards ever to put on a Lakers uniform.

West was a 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection and led the Lakers to the 1972 NBA title.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Draymond Green and LeBron James
Draymond Green says he tries to ‘kill’ and ‘take’ LeBron out on the court more than anybody
Lakers News
Bronny James
Numerous NBA executives and scouts blast LeBron and Rich Paul for setting Bronny up for failure
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron’s former Cavs teammate shares when he thinks Lakers star will retire
Lakers News
Bronny James
LeBron pours out his emotions after sharing the floor with son Bronny on Sunday night
Lakers News
Lost your password?