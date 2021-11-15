Scottie Pippen says LeBron James is true G.O.A.T. and Michael Jordan ‘ruined basketball’

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has recently been taking shots at his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

Pippen recently released his memoir “Unguarded,” and in an excerpt from the book, he said that Jordan “ruined basketball” while also heavily praising Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“I may go as far to say Mike ruined basketball,” Pippen wrote. “In the 80s on the playgrounds, you’d have everyone moving the ball around — passing to help the team. That stopped in the 90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass — didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player. He wanted everything done for him. That’s why I always believed LeBron James was the greatest player this game has ever seen — he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about.”

These are certainly strong words from the seven-time All-Star. It’s very interesting to see Pippen give James so much praise, as he hasn’t been the most complimentary of the four-time champion in the past.

.@ScottiePippen doesn't see the same instinct and ability to take over games like Michael Jordan had in LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/v8LuP4Q305 — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2019

Pippen’s change in opinion could definitely be related to his unhappiness with Jordan’s documentary “The Last Dance.”

Fans constantly have debates regarding who the better player between James and Jordan is. They’re arguably the two best players to have ever played the game of basketball.

It will be interesting see if either one of them responds to Pippen’s comments in the coming days.

James is surely focused on getting back on the court for the Lakers, while Jordan is definitely concentrated on the Charlotte Hornets.