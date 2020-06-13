Report: Dwight Howard Among Those Considering Sitting Out 2019-20 NBA Restart

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard reportedly is among NBA players that spoke out about possibly sitting out the league’s resumption in Orlando.

Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among others spoke out about possibly sitting out due to social/COVID-19 issues, per sources. NBPA leadership, Paul/Garrett Temple, provided insight too. Every player had a voice — wants to find purpose, whether they play or not. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly led a call in which several high profile players spoke out about possibly not returning due to COVID-19 and the current social issues plaguing the United States.

Sources: Kyrie Irving led a call of 80-plus NBA players, including Chris Paul/Kevin Durant/Carmelo Anthony/Donovan Mitchell, and Irving and several players spoke up about not supporting resumed season due to nationwide unrest from social injustice/racism. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

In addition, Howard has recently experienced the loss of the mother to his six-year-old son due to an epileptic seizure.

“It’s extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to talk to my son who’s 6 years old, just about the whole situation,” Howard said Friday during a video call with reporters. “Something I’ve never experienced, so I wouldn’t know how to talk to my son about it.”

It clearly is Howard’s decision on whether or not he wants to continue playing this year.

However, the Lakers would miss Howard’s presence in the postseason, as he is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.

If he chooses to sit out, Howard would be giving up the remainder of his salary for this season.

The Lakers would also gain an open roster spot to sign a replacement during the NBA’s transaction window when the season resumes.