Report: Dwight Howard Among Those Considering Sitting Out 2019-20 NBA Restart

Dwight Howard Lakers Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard reportedly is among NBA players that spoke out about possibly sitting out the league’s resumption in Orlando.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly led a call in which several high profile players spoke out about possibly not returning due to COVID-19 and the current social issues plaguing the United States.

In addition, Howard has recently experienced the loss of the mother to his six-year-old son due to an epileptic seizure.

“It’s extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to talk to my son who’s 6 years old, just about the whole situation,” Howard said Friday during a video call with reporters. “Something I’ve never experienced, so I wouldn’t know how to talk to my son about it.”

It clearly is Howard’s decision on whether or not he wants to continue playing this year.

However, the Lakers would miss Howard’s presence in the postseason, as he is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.

If he chooses to sit out, Howard would be giving up the remainder of his salary for this season.

The Lakers would also gain an open roster spot to sign a replacement during the NBA’s transaction window when the season resumes.