Rajon Rondo’s hilarious reaction to hearing LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed him last season

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo had a hilarious reaction upon hearing that Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed him last season.

Rondo’s reaction to hearing LeBron and AD missing him last season lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/OHVO6ye5mx — LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) September 28, 2021

Rondo, 35, helped the Lakers win the 2020 title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

However, he departed the franchise for the Atlanta Hawks during the subsequent offseason. Rondo was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers midway through the 2020-21 campaign.

Rondo signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in the offseason.

After rejoining the Lakers, Rondo declared he wanted to win another championship with the team and get his Los Angeles parade experience.

The journeyman has career averages of 10.0 points, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is adored by James and Davis, both of whom reportedly played big roles in him coming back to Los Angeles.