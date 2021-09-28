- Rajon Rondo’s hilarious reaction to hearing LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed him last season
- LeBron James warns league about ‘angry Anthony Davis’ coming in 2021-22 season
- LeBron James offers powerful message about receiving COVID-19 vaccine
- LeBron James’ scary 5-word warning to those doubting his fit with Russell Westbrook
- LeBron James issues passionate demand to Alex Caruso after seeing former Lakers teammate in Bulls gear
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. thanked Cavs front office for ‘rescuing’ him from Lakers in 2018
- Report: Lakers had conversation with Jared Dudley about broadcasting for team
- Report: Lakers projected starting 5 coming into focus for 2021-22 season
- Dennis Schroder on $84M offer from Lakers: ‘I never had that contract in front of me’
- Report: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had rookie run errands during Lakers’ minicamp in Las Vegas
Rajon Rondo’s hilarious reaction to hearing LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed him last season
-
- Updated: September 28, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo had a hilarious reaction upon hearing that Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed him last season.
Rondo’s reaction to hearing LeBron and AD missing him last season lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/OHVO6ye5mx
— LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) September 28, 2021
Rondo, 35, helped the Lakers win the 2020 title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
However, he departed the franchise for the Atlanta Hawks during the subsequent offseason. Rondo was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers midway through the 2020-21 campaign.
Rondo signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in the offseason.
After rejoining the Lakers, Rondo declared he wanted to win another championship with the team and get his Los Angeles parade experience.
The journeyman has career averages of 10.0 points, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is adored by James and Davis, both of whom reportedly played big roles in him coming back to Los Angeles.