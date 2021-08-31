Rajon Rondo triumphantly declares he’s back with Lakers to win another title and ‘get our parade’

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced that Rajon Rondo is back with the Purple and Gold.

Rondo expressed his excitement to be playing for Los Angeles again and stated that he wants to win another championship with the club.

Moreover, he made it clear that if he manages to win another title with L.A., he wants to get a victory parade out of it this time.

Rajon Rondo on returning to the Lakers: “We didn’t get our parade coming off a great year and being a champion. I want to do it again. I want a parade here in LA. I think this is a special team that can possibly make that happen.” pic.twitter.com/gwzqHazVc4 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 31, 2021

His first stint with the Lakers proved to be fruitful, as they won the NBA title in his second year with the team.

The veteran point guard was instrumental in the Lakers’ championship run in the 2019-20 season. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game during the regular season.

Rondo played better in the playoffs, posting averages of 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per match. He even shot well from beyond the arc in the Orlando, Fla. bubble, making 1.3 3-pointers per game on a 40.0 percent shooting clip.

While Los Angeles did win the title, it never got to celebrate the achievement with a parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakers have loaded up their roster again this offseason in anticipation of another title run. After trading for former MVP Russell Westbrook last month, they have also acquired several veterans to help the squad this season.

Oddsmakers tag Los Angeles as the team that has the best shot of winning the 2022 championship.

Clearly, Rondo’s goals are aligned with the rest of his teammates. If the Lakers do end up winning it all this season, the parade will surely be one for the books.