Report: Rajon Rondo to sign 1-year deal to join Lakers for 2021-22 season

According to a report, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo plans to officially sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers on Monday.

Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers today, sources tell ESPN. He agreed to a contract buyout with Memphis on Saturday. Rondo will still make his full $7.5M salary this season between buyout and new deal. https://t.co/ehFzHb6pVC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 30, 2021

This was expected, as it was rumored last week that Rondo was likely going to fill one of the Lakers’ final roster spots.

This will be Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers. His first stint with the organization resulted in an NBA title in the 2019-20 season. L.A. is hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

In the 2020-21 season, Rondo averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is still an elite playmaker, and the Lakers will enjoy having him as a depth piece in their backcourt.

Rondo is 35 years old and has been in the league since the 2006-07 season. He is the latest veteran addition for L.A.