Report: Rajon Rondo ‘likely’ to fill one of final roster spots on Lakers

It appears that the Los Angeles Lakers will fill up one of their final roster spots by signing a familiar face.

The franchise is reportedly in the driver’s seat to sign point guard Rajon Rondo.

Rondo will clear waivers on Monday and will likely be signed to fill the final available roster spot with the Lakers, sources tell ESPN.

Rondo, 35, concluded last season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the Clippers dealt the journeyman to the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason. He reportedly recently agreed to a contract buyout with the Grizzlies.

Of course, Lakers fans aren’t strangers to the veteran. Rondo earned a championship with the Lakers in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. during the 2019-20 campaign.

Although Rondo will likely return to a team he played on not too long ago, he will be having a completely different experience. The Lakers overhauled much of the roster during the offseason.

The guard has career averages of 10.0 points, 8.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. The two-time champion has played in back-to-back Western Conference Finals.