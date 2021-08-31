- How LeBron James and Anthony Davis played major roles in Rajon Rondo’s return to team
How LeBron James and Anthony Davis played major roles in Rajon Rondo’s return to team
- Updated: August 31, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers brought back guard Rajon Rondo on Monday after he cleared waivers.
Rondo, who was bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, returns to the team he won the 2019-20 NBA title with.
The veteran guard revealed that Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis played major roles in his decision to return to the team.
Rajon Rondo says that Frank Vogel told him he missed his voice in the locker room, and calls Vogel "a big key" in his return to the team, along with his relationships with LeBron and AD.
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 31, 2021
Rondo was a key cog in the Lakers title run during the 2019-20 season, and he may be exactly what the team needs to make another title run in the 2021-22 campaign.
The Lakers made several moves to bring in veteran players this offseason, and Rondo should fit right in as a potential backup point guard to Russell Westbrook.
Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season without Rondo on the roster.
James and Davis clearly value Rondo’s presence, and it should be a solid reunion for the trio next season.