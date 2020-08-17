Rajon Rondo Drops Hint via Social Media That He’s Ready to Return to Court

As the Lakers prepare to begin the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, it looks like they’re about to get a big lift.

Veteran guard Rajon Rondo gave a hint on social media that he may be returning to game action very soon.

Rondo, a 14-year veteran, suffered a broken thumb on July 12 and left the NBA’s bubble site to get surgery done to repair it. He was expected to miss up to eight weeks at the time.

Yet, earlier this month, head coach Frank Vogel said that Rondo had returned to Orlando, Fla. and started working with Kurt Rambis, the team’s senior basketball advisor, outside the bubble.

According to Vogel, the guard then re-entered the bubble on Thursday and began a mandatory four-day quarantine. It appears Rondo will get back on the court with his teammates on Monday, and the team will assess if he’s ready to play at that point.

Rondo’s return should help a team that currently lacks a ball-handling guard other than LeBron James. Rondo’s experience in winning the 2008 NBA championship and coming close to another title in 2010 will also be invaluable for the Lakers.