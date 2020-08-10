Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Has Been Working Closely in Orlando With Kurt Rambis

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has been working closely with Lakers senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis in preparation to return this season.

Frank Vogel says Rajon Rondo has been working out here in Orlando, but outside the bubble, with Kurt Rambis, confirming @ChrisBHaynes’ report. Vogel called Rondo and Rambis “the odd couple.” — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) August 10, 2020

Rondo, 34, has missed all six games of the NBA restart after fracturing his thumb.

He had surgery on the thumb and is expected to return to the Lakers this season, possibly by as early as the first round of the playoffs.

The Lakers certainly could use Rondo’s veteran presence and leadership. The team has stumbled out of the gate since the season restarted on July 30 going just 2-4.

Rondo’s return would take some of the playmaking burden off of superstar LeBron James.

In addition, Rondo has loads of playoff experience from his time with the Boston Celtics.

Rondo has appeared in 48 games for the Lakers this season, starting three. He is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this year.

By working out with Rambis, the Lakers sure are hoping that Rondo will be as sharp as ever come postseason.

The Lakers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as they attempt to make a run at an NBA title.