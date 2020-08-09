Report: Rajon Rondo Likely to Rejoin Lakers by 1st Round of NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers may be riding a three-game losing streak, mainly due to poor offense, but help may soon be on the way.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported during L.A.’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday that guard Rajon Rondo may be nearing a return.

“Rondo arrived in Orlando this week, but he is outside the bubble,” said Haynes. “He is working diligently to get back. Sources have told me that the Lakers are hopeful that if Rondo continues rehab without any setbacks, that he will possibly be able to re-enter the bubble at some point in the first round of the playoffs.”

Rondo suffered a fractured right thumb on July 12, and he was expected at the time to miss up to eight weeks.

Without him, the Lakers lack a ball-handler other than LeBron James who can push the pace and organize their set offense when they don’t have anything.

It has put more and more of a burden on the 35-year-old James, while bogging down the team’s offense at times.

The Lakers have failed to score at least 100 points in three of their six games so far in the bubble, which is unacceptable in the modern NBA. They have also struggled mightily to hit 3-pointers, while superstar big man Anthony Davis has been wildly inconsistent.

Having Rondo back to stabilize the team when James is resting could help big time with those deficiencies, especially given his history of stepping up his game in the postseason.