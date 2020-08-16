Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Announces Game-Changing Update on Return of Rajon Rondo

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave a promising update on the status of guard Rajon Rondo.

"Frank Vogel says Rajon Rondo will clear quarantine tomorrow. Vogel said he is unsure when Rondo will be in uniform and available to play. He said the team will get him on the court Monday and see where he is at."

Rondo has missed the entire restart in Orlando, Fla. after fracturing his thumb.

Since then, Rondo has been working out with Kurt Rambis in an attempt to return for the Lakers in the postseason.

The 34-year-old has been a veteran presence for Los Angeles. He is averaging 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game this season.

It has been reported that Rondo is likely to join the team for its first-round matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Vogel didn’t go as far as to confirm that, it is promising that he will be on the court with the team Monday.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They would like Rondo to return at some point this season to help them make a run at an NBA title.