Former Lakers champion Pau Gasol reveals the greatest lesson he ever taught Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol formed one of the franchise’s greatest duos when he was traded to the team in the 2007-08 season.

Gasol, who was paired with the great Kobe Bryant, helped the Lakers win two NBA titles during his time with the franchise.

Bryant, who tragically passed away in January of last year in a helicopter crash, won five NBA titles in his career, but he learned a thing or two from Gasol along the way.

Gasol revealed what he believes is the greatest lesson he helped teach his former teammate in an interview with FOX Sports while promoting his new docuseries “Pau Gasol: It’s About The Journey.”

“When asked what was the greatest lesson he taught Bryant, Gasol shrugged at first,” FOX Sports’ Melissa Rohlin wrote. “‘I don’t know if I taught him much,’ he said before recalling a conversation that reminded him otherwise.”

Gasol explained that he taught Bryant a lesson that was more important than just in the game of basketball.

“A close person to him told me that I taught him empathy, which is something that I guess I’m honored and proud of to share that with him,” Gasol said.

Bryant, a Hall of Famer, made 18 All-Star teams during his playing career and won two NBA Finals MVP awards.

He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest players ever, and it’s obvious that Gasol had a major impact on him as a player and as a teammate and friend.

Gasol and Bryant will undoubtedly go down as one of the best duos in franchise history after winning two titles together.