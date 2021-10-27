Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook both shocked after hearing loud cheers from Lakers fans during away game

The Los Angeles Lakers got their second win of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, and it came on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

There was a strong contingent of Lakers fans in attendance at the game, and some of L.A.’s newcomers were surprised by the amount of support they received on the road.

“I’m not used to people cheering for me on the road (laughs) thats a different experience for me… Tonight we represented" @russwest44 on the #Lakers fans in the arena and his 33-point performance. pic.twitter.com/Ayf0QsBuOp — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 27, 2021

Asked Malik Monk about the (very) loud Lakers fans in San Antonio: "Like a home game!” he exclaimed. Said the only time he’s seen anything like it in the NBA is when the Lakers came to Charlotte. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 27, 2021

The Lakers undoubtedly have one of the strongest fan bases in the NBA. Supporters of the team are spread all over the nation.

Lakers fans that were in attendance on Tuesday were treated to an exciting game. L.A. and San Antonio needed overtime to settle their contest, but the Lakers ultimately came away with a thrilling win.

Russell Westbrook had his best game as a Laker in the victory. With LeBron James sidelined due to an injury, Westbrook was able to carry a massive load as he’s done in past years with other teams.

The veteran finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He shot 15-for-27 from the field.