Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Return of Rajon Rondo

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo has re-entered the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Rondo, 34, injured his thumb before the resumption of the 2019-20 season. He left the bubble to have surgery in July.

As a result, the veteran has missed all of the Lakers’ seeding games in Orlando. However, there is optimism that Rondo will be back by the first round of the playoffs.

Although he’s been away from the team, the point guard has reportedly been working with Lakers senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis.

On the season, Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They are focused on winning a championship this season.