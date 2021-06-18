Robert Horry comes to LeBron James’ defense after he rips apart NBA for starting season too early

Former NBA player Robert Horry is indicating that LeBron James’ comments about the short offseason leading to more injuries is something that he’s been mentioning for years.

I have been saying this for years. People don’t realize the beating your body takes playing a season and then a full post season with little time off. Athletes young and old need time for their bodies to recoup. https://t.co/66T5UbMDAV — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) June 17, 2021

Horry, whose lengthy NBA career included playing with the Lakers from 1997 to 2003, was largely a durable player during his 16 seasons in the league.

However, his tenure had traditional offseasons that James and other NBA players didn’t have this season because of the pandemic-delayed end to the 2019-20 season.

That end came in October of last year, with the 2020-21 season then getting underway just a few months later.

One reason why James was likely so livid about the situation was that the Lakers’ chances of repeating as NBA champions were negatively affected because of injuries to both himself and Anthony Davis.

Both James and Davis missed extended periods of the season’s second half, with Davis’ subsequent injury in the Lakers’ playoff series against the Phoenix Suns ending their hopes of another title.

Despite the opinions of Horry and James, the NBA has largely dismissed their ideas about injuries. Depending on what takes place next season, the issue may resurface if injuries end up having a major effect on teams.