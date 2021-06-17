NBA claps back at LeBron’s heated rant about slew of injuries due to rushed 2020-21 season

After suffering a severe ankle injury that dampened the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of winning another NBA title, LeBron James went on social media to criticize the NBA for starting the season too early.

Now, a league official has responded to James’ harsh words.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass after criticism of the league schedule from LeBron James: “Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons. (1/2) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 16, 2021

More from NBA spokesman Mike Bass to @NYTSports on criticism of this season's schedule registered today by LeBron James: "While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognize the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 16, 2021

After the 2019-20 season was suspended for about four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some debate about when the 2020-21 campaign would start.

It ultimately tipped off just before Christmas, giving teams that went deep in the 2020 NBA Playoffs very little rest during the offseason.

In addition to James, other stars such as Anthony Davis, Jamal Murray, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown have all missed significant time due to injuries.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely due to a knee injury at a very inopportune time.

Luckily for James, he will have about four full months to rest, recover and train before next season begins.

The four-time MVP has promised to come back as strong as ever for the 2021-22 season and look to bring the Lakers their 18th world championship.