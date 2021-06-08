LeBron James promises big comeback year next season while referencing ‘Gladiator’

Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James has caught a ton of flack after getting eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

The four-time MVP sent a daring message on Instagram amidst the noise, promising to have a huge comeback next season.

James, 36, was ravaged by injuries toward the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

As a matter of fact, the four-time champion reportedly wasn’t fully heathy in the first-round series versus the Suns. Still, he put up 23.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest this postseason.

Although the Lakers won a championship last year, they appeared to not have enough time to recoup this season. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was also beat up with injuries and unable to assist the Lakers at full strength in the first round.

It appears James will use everyone writing him off as motivation. The All-Star played in 45 games this past regular season, which was the least number of contests he’s participated in during the regular season for his whole career.

James and Davis reportedly won’t participate in the 2021 Olympics.