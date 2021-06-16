LeBron James goes on heated rant destroying NBA amidst slew of injuries to stars this season

The NBA has seen multiple stars go down due to injury throughout this season’s playoffs. Kawhi Leonard is the latest star to go down with an injury.

He’s out indefinitely with a possible ACL injury.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who dealt with his own share of injuries this past season, went on Twitter to express his displeasure with the quick turnaround from last season to this season.

RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now. 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

During this season’s playoffs, seven different All-Stars have missed playoff games, which is reportedly the most in NBA history.

Kawhi Leonard will be the 8th different All Star to miss a playoff game this year — the most in a season in NBA History, per @EliasSports. The others: A.D., James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving. Chris Paul would be the 9th. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 16, 2021

With such a quick turnaround for teams that made it far in last season’s playoffs, there was a concern that injuries would become more common.

Still, few could have predicted that so many stars would miss meaningful time this year. Hopefully many of them can return to full strength in the near future.