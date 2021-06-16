   LeBron James goes on heated rant destroying NBA amidst slew of injuries to stars this season - Lakers Daily
LeBron James goes on heated rant destroying NBA amidst slew of injuries to stars this season

LeBron James Lakers

The NBA has seen multiple stars go down due to injury throughout this season’s playoffs. Kawhi Leonard is the latest star to go down with an injury.

He’s out indefinitely with a possible ACL injury.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who dealt with his own share of injuries this past season, went on Twitter to express his displeasure with the quick turnaround from last season to this season.

During this season’s playoffs, seven different All-Stars have missed playoff games, which is reportedly the most in NBA history.

With such a quick turnaround for teams that made it far in last season’s playoffs, there was a concern that injuries would become more common.

Still, few could have predicted that so many stars would miss meaningful time this year. Hopefully many of them can return to full strength in the near future.