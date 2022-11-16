Western Conference executive praises Rob Pelinka: ‘He’s being smart, he’s taking his time’

As the 2022-23 NBA season continues on, Los Angeles Lakers fans are continuing to become increasingly restless. Lakers lead executive Rob Pelinka has yet to make a big splash to alter the roster while the team further sags in the Western Conference standings.

However, despite the increasing outside pressure, Pelinka and the rest of the team’s front office seem determined to take a patient approach. That fact has garnered Pelinka some praise from a rival executive within the Western Conference.

The praise revolved around recent rumors that the Lakers may try to target Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal.

“So here was the quote from the Western Conference executive I spoke to who had mentioned this,” Howard Beck told Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix on the Crossover podcast. “He says, ‘Washington is the one that I keep thinking that’s going to happen. … [Bradley Beal] got a no-trade clause, he wants to come to California.'”

Beck then laid out that Beal offers a unique opportunity for the Lakers due to the no-trade clause in his contract with the Wizards. If he wants a trade, and the only team he is interested in joining is the Lakers, Pelinka and company could further force the Wizards’ hand.

“Whatever you want to say about Pelinka, he’s being smart, he’s taking his time,” the exec said, according to Beck.

Beal is having something of a down year at the moment, averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Regardless, he is still considered a true star and would open a lot of things up for the Lakers offensively.

If Pelinka somehow manages to acquire Beal from the Wizards this season, the opinion that many Lakers fans have of him currently will likely change in an instant. Right now, many fans believe that Pelinka is one of the prime reasons why the team is struggling so severely at the moment.

After all, he was the head man in charge when the Lakers decided to deal draft capital, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell in return for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers could absolutely benefit from players just like that at the moment.

While patience is certainly a virtue, that does not mean that time is of the essence for Pelinka and the Lakers. The team is currently 3-10 on the season and sitting at the No. 14 weed in the West. They’re two games back from the No. 13 San Antonio Spurs.

The season is still young, but things are going to have to improve quickly if the Lakers want to avoid losing the season entirely.