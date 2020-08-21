Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Shows Off Kobe Bryant’s Family in Adorable New Post

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol took time on Friday to post a touching photo of both his family and the family of his late former Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant.

My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture #Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/igQVqNfHVN — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 21, 2020

Gasol was acquired by the Lakers in 2008 and played alongside Bryant until Gasol left in free agency in 2014. The duo was an integral parts of the Lakers’ last two NBA titles in 2009 and 2010 and obviously formed a close bond during their time together.

Like everyone else, Gasol was devastated after hearing the tragic news about Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, and has since made efforts to continue his connection with the elder Bryant’s family.

That’s included sending flowers to the elder Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, on what would have been the couple’s wedding anniversary in April and spending time with the three other Bryant daughters.

Such efforts on the part of Gasol and his family have been warmly received by the Bryant family and also help Gasol in his effort to come to terms with the gaping emotional loss he suffered.

Last month, plans for Gasol to play one more season in his native Spain were announced, which will be followed by competing in the Summer Olympics.