Report: Pau Gasol Set to Conclude Basketball Career in Epic Fashion

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol is getting ready to wrap up his illustrious basketball career.

The 7-footer is planing to sign a one-year deal with FC Barcelona and conclude his career in the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to take place in 2021.

Gasol, 40, last played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 season, though he was briefly on the Portland Trail Blazers’ roster this season.

However, the Blazers waived him in November because he didn’t fully rehab from a serious left foot surgery.

The six-time All-Star experienced the majority of his success in the league with the Lakers. After all, he won two championships alongside Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles. He remains close with Bryant’s family.

In six-and-a-half seasons with the Lakers, Gasol averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

The big man has career averages of 17.0 points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers decide to retire Gasol’s jersey in the near future.