These Photos of Pau Gasol Spending Time With Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Will Touch Your Heart

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol spent his birthday last Monday with the family of his recently departed teammate Kobe Bryant.

In photos posted by Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, Gasol is seen playing with and posing for photos with the Lakers legend’s daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

After the elder Bryant and his daughter Gianna died from a helicopter crash last January, Gasol was among those most visibly shaken by the tragic incident.

The Laker teammates were very close both on and off the court, and Gasol’s presence in the Bryant household on his 40th birthday is evidence of their bond.

During Gianna Bryant’s birthday in May, Gasol made his presence felt as well, sending a cake to the Bryant’s to celebrate with them even from a distance.

The 7-footer established a strong rapport on the court with the elder Bryant that led to a close friendship off the court that remains strong even with the latter’s passing.

A six-time All-Star, Gasol quickly put the Lakers on the championship track after being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2007-08 season. His presence was the missing piece for the Purple and Gold as they captured back-to-back championships in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

In six and a half seasons in Los Angeles, Gasol averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.