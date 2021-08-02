NBA insider believes Alex Caruso is set to leave Lakers in free agency

The lovely marriage between Alex Caruso and the Los Angeles seems imminent to cease.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, it’s unlikely the Lakers will be able to retain Caruso.

“You may need to prepare yourself to lose Alex Caruso today,” Shelburne said. “The sense I have is he’s probably going elsewhere. It’s an expensive roster to keep altogether, and the Lakers have some other options. He has two or three options at or above the mid-level, and I don’t know if L.A. can get there and also keep Talen Horton-Tucker.”

Caruso, 27, is expected to meet with several teams at the start of free agency.

The Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly all interested in the defensive-minded guard, who emerged as a folk hero in his four seasons with the Lakers.

As a matter or fact, the fan favorite got major All-Star consideration last season despite not having star production. Caruso averaged just 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last season.

Yet, 6-foot-4 guard made name for himself with his tenacity, hustle and defensive. Four-time MVP LeBron James has gloated about Caruso on multiple occasions.

Still, the Lakers’ recent trade agreement for Russell Westbrook complicated the potential union on a deal for the organization and Caruso.