Report: Alex Caruso could be target for Cavs, Pacers and Hawks

If the Los Angeles Lakers hope to bring back point guard Alex Caruso this offseason, it sounds like the team is going to have to deal with competition from several other organizations.

The Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly all interested.

I had heard Caruso was a target of the Pacers, Hawks and Cavs – but the Pacers, I think, keep TJ (TBD) – and the Hawks just got Wright and the Cavs Rubio – so maybe the market for AC has shifted. If I'm Lakers, I don't think twice about keeping him — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) July 31, 2021

The Lakers recently filled a major playmaking void by trading for superstar Russell Westbrook, but Caruso could still be a valuable roster piece. He could play with the second unit and bring a lot to the table.

In the 2020-21 season, Caruso averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He made 43.6 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 40.1 percent of his shots from deep.

The 27-year-old may never be a star in the NBA, but he does provide an energy that many teams desire.

Caruso won the 2020 NBA Finals with the Lakers. No matter what his future holds, L.A. fans will always appreciate his contributions to that year’s team. It will be interesting to see where he lands this offseason.