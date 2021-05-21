LeBron James dubs this Lakers player the G.O.A.T.

On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James dubbed guard Alex Caruso the G.O.A.T, otherwise known as the greatest of all time.

Caruso, 27, is one of the most beloved players in the league.

As a matter of fact, the ironman earned some heavy praise during All-Star voting for Western Conference guards. He was also a potential participant in the Dunk Contest, but reportedly declined the offer.

The guard does a little bit of everything for the Lakers. He’s known for his hustle, defense and passion on the court. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes he should be a lock on an All-Defensive team.

The 6-foot-4 pro averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 boards and 2.8 assists during the 2020-21 regular season. In addition, he played in 58 out of 72 contests for the Lakers during the regular season.

The Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.