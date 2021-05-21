- LeBron James dubs this Lakers player the G.O.A.T.
- LeBron James offers cryptic response when asked if he got COVID-19 vaccine ahead of NBA playoffs
- Skip Bayless rips Rich Paul and Maverick Carter for being ‘gifted at planting excuses’ for LeBron James
- Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis woke up in 2nd half vs. Warriors due to 2 players talking trash to them
- Report: LeBron James wanted to join Knicks but his wife preferred Los Angeles in 2018
- NBA releases Last Two Minute Report for end of Lakers-Warriors play-in game
- Rich Eisen’s 12-year-old son roasts LeBron James for always getting calls after complaining
- Anthony Davis offers perfect reaction to Steve Kerr saying Lakers had ‘doubt’ in play-in game
- ESPN’s Marc J. Spears says fans need to be ‘concerned’ about LeBron James because he’s ‘playing on one leg’
- Kendrick Perkins says Dennis Schroder should’ve taken Lakers extension following horrible performance in play-in game
LeBron James dubs this Lakers player the G.O.A.T.
-
- Updated: May 21, 2021
On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James dubbed guard Alex Caruso the G.O.A.T, otherwise known as the greatest of all time.
Caruso, 27, is one of the most beloved players in the league.
As a matter of fact, the ironman earned some heavy praise during All-Star voting for Western Conference guards. He was also a potential participant in the Dunk Contest, but reportedly declined the offer.
The guard does a little bit of everything for the Lakers. He’s known for his hustle, defense and passion on the court. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes he should be a lock on an All-Defensive team.
The 6-foot-4 pro averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 boards and 2.8 assists during the 2020-21 regular season. In addition, he played in 58 out of 72 contests for the Lakers during the regular season.
The Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.