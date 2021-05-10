After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that Alex Caruso deserves consideration in voting for an NBA All-Defensive team.

Vogel noted (at the 3:40 mark) that Caruso’s important offensive production during the Lakers’ last two games didn’t distract Caruso on the other side of the court.

“To do it without skipping a beat on the defensive end where he is an elite defender, and I think it’s worth mentioning that he has to be considered for All-Defensive team with the way that he does everything on that side of the ball,” Vogel said. “So to see him dominate on the defensive end and take control of our offense and play on both sides just proves his value to us. He’s a big reason we won a championship last year, and he’s going to be huge for us in the playoffs this year.”

Caruso and the Lakers have struggled over the past few months when key injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James took those two superstars out of the lineup for extended periods.

However, Davis is back on the court and James could return as soon as Tuesday night’s big game against the New York Knicks.

Having a healthy team back in time for the postseason is vitally important for the Lakers as they seek to defend their NBA title from last season.

Looking at Caruso’s statistical numbers of 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season would offer a misleading impression of what he’s provided the Lakers this season.

While the Lakers face a stiff challenge in defending their title, it’s clear that having a defensive talent like Caruso on the court will help make that effort a little easier.