The struggling Los Angeles Lakers may have good news on the horizon, with the potential return of LeBron James coming perhaps as early as Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Lakers star LeBron James is targeting Tuesday vs. New York for return to the lineup from sore right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. If not Tuesday, Wednesday vs. Houston is possible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

Yahoo Source: Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) has had two “really good days of workouts at a high level” and feels “great.” He plans to return Tuesday against Knicks or Wednesday against Rockets. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 10, 2021

The 36-year-old James has missed the last four games with his ankle injury, which came after he had played just two games after sitting out with a high ankle sprain for an extended period.

Having James back in the lineup is crucial to the Lakers’ efforts to avoid having to take part in this year’s play-in portion of the postseason.

Right now, the Lakers are one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the crucial sixth seed in the Western Conference. Teams in both conferences that are among the top six seeds will not have to take part in this new facet of this year’s playoffs.