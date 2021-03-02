- Report: Alex Caruso declined invite to be in 2021 Slam Dunk Contest
- Updated: March 2, 2021
The NBA reportedly wanted Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso to take part in the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest.
However, Caruso declined the invitation for the star-studded event.
“Alex Caruso was among those who declined a spot in the slam dunk contest during this weekend’s All-Star Game, league sources said,” wrote Bill Oram of The Athletic.
Caruso, 27, is one of the most energizing dunkers in the league.
The guard is adored by many fans. As a matter of fact, Caruso acquired a ton of All-Star votes in the Western Conference guard position earlier this year.
Of course, he didn’t end up making a 2021 All-Star team. Caruso is known for his ability to do all the dirty work.
Numerous teams could try to pry the champion away from the Lakers this summer. He’s averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 boards and 2.4 rebounds per game this season.
The Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.