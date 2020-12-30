Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell took to social media to pay tribute to teammate LeBron James, who turned 36 years old on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montrezl Harrell (@trezz24)



Harrell joined the Lakers last month during the free agency period. It’s clear that he has a deep level of respect for the veteran who’s in the early stages of his 18th NBA season.

After Marreese Speights criticized James, Harrell offered a cryptic message that seemed to defend his new teammate.

Moreover, James enthusiastically endorsed the signing of both Harrell and guard Dennis Schroder.

Since James and Harrell have been playing together with the Lakers, the four-time MVP has spoken about how Harrell and Schroder have served as motivating forces for both him and Anthony Davis.

James may not be able to play against the San Antonio Spurs on his birthday as he continues to nurse an injured ankle. Recently, he was listed as questionable for the contest.

Lakers are listing Alex Caruso (health and safety protocols) as OUT for tmw’s game against the Spurs. LeBron James (ankle) is currently considered QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/ISzEhnsvyb — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 30, 2020

Only time will tell if James is able to suit up to celebrate his birthday.