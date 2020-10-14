- Montrezl Harrell sends cryptic message to Marreese Speights after he trashes LeBron James
Montrezl Harrell sends cryptic message to Marreese Speights after he trashes LeBron James
- Updated: October 14, 2020
Former Golden State Warriors big man Marreese Speights took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for getting extensive praise for winning a championship after so many losses in the NBA Finals.
Marreese Speights on his recent post;
“I’m not hating on LeBron. He’s a great player. For me to play against Kobe and Bron it’s like night and day. You gotta be respectful of Kobe and MJ’s name.”
(via @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/17GfFRKsyx
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 14, 2020
Later, Los Angeles Clippers star Montrezl Harrell responded to the drama with a mysterious message.
Aye @Mospeights16
— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) October 14, 2020
It’s no secret that the Lakers and Clippers were anticipated to clash in the postseason.
Instead, the Clippers got humiliated by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. The Nuggets overcame the Clippers’ 3-1 lead to take the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals.
However, the Lakers demolished the Nuggets in five games.
James, 35, became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP with three different franchises. He averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest in the 2020 NBA Finals.
Hopefully, the Clippers and Lakers can resume their rivalry next season.