- Updated: October 14, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently won his fourth NBA championship.
However, former Golden State Warriors big man Marreese Speights still found a way to rain on James’ parade by comparing him to NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
Mo Speights sending shots at LeBron 😬 pic.twitter.com/KKve5NuZT8
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2020
James, 35, has a 4-6 record in the NBA Finals throughout the course of his career.
Although the four-time MVP is criticized for losing in the finals several times in his career, he doesn’t seem to care. In fact, James continue to rewrite history.
The veteran became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP with three different franchises. James has won titles with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
Speights, 33, was on the wrong end of James’ historic championship in 2016. James led the Cavaliers from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to knock off the Warriors.