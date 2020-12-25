LeBron James expressed enthusiasm on Thursday over the way newcomers Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder have served as motivating forces for him and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers start off the 2020-21 season.

General theme from Lakers' players and coaches I have gotten thus far during media availability has been patience, and treating each game as another chance to grow and gel with one and other. Here is LeBron on Dennis Schröder and Montrezl Harrell from this morning: pic.twitter.com/l6oMJcviO5 — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) December 24, 2020

Both Harrell and Schroder came to the Lakers during the brief offseason and are seen as key players as the Lakers seek to capture back-to-back NBA titles.

When the Lakers acquired both players, James was excited about their impending arrivals and what each player can bring to the Lakers’ lineup.

It’s clear that since he’s started playing with them, James’ admiration for the pair has only grown.

Even though James has never lacked motivation, he knows that having Harrell and Schroder to supplement his efforts will only help the Lakers’ chances of repeating as champs.

The Lakers will be looking to pick up their first victory of the season as they host the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas Day matchup.