LeBron James’ hilarious 2-word response when informed NBA season would return on Dec. 22
- Updated: December 7, 2020
Even before the 2020-21 NBA season was confirmed to start on Dec. 22, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had made it clear that he was not in favor of the move.
Though he ultimately came around to the idea, the defending Finals MVP revealed on Monday what his initial response to the news was.
LeBron, on his first reaction when he heard the season would start Dec. 22
"Oh shit."
— NBA INSIDER HARRISON FAIGEN (@hmfaigen) December 7, 2020
It’s a hilarious admission, but it is not all that surprising. After all, it was just a couple of months ago that James put in a Herculean effort to help lead his team to a championship.
He averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the Lakers’ playoff run.
Now, he’ll have to endure another season after a historically short turnaround.
James will turn 36 years old at the end of this month. Last season, he proved that his age will not keep him from being one of the most dominant players in the NBA.
Surely, he’ll look to do the very same thing this season as he and the Lakers look to repeat as champs.