Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made sure to let fans know that Mother’s Day is his favorite holiday.

James, 36, is known for a variety of reasons for his prowess on the basketball court.

However, the four-time MVP is also one of the most dedicated family men in the NBA. He lavishes and gushes about his wife and mother frequently.

Of course, his family has returned the love publicly as well.

The veteran’s Lakers are in the midst of a busy finish to the regular season.

The team is in the No. 7 slot in the Western Conference heading into its contest versus the red-hot Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Unfortunately, James is battling an ankle injury that’s kept him out of the last couple of games. He is expected to return before the season comes to a close.