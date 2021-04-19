Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to offer a flattering photo of his wife, Savannah, while also offering a blunt opinion in praise of his spouse.

LeBron James and his wife have been together since their days in high school two decades ago and were married in 2013. Over the span of their relationship, they’ve had two sons, Bronny and Bryce, along with a daughter, Zhuri.

Despite being in the public eye since high school, there have never been any reports of LeBron James being unfaithful to his wife, and it seems clear that their bond is as close as ever.

LeBron James has had plenty of time over the past months to offer his thoughts on things other than basketball because of the high ankle sprain he suffered on March 20.