Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has received a number of different birthday tributes, though his wife Savannah’s simple but touching message is perhaps the most meaningful of them all.

LeBron James and his wife have been together since their high school days and were married in 2013.

Along the way, they’ve welcomed into their family two sons and a daughter. The pair has also been able to share in LeBron James’ four NBA titles with three different teams, including the most recent with the Lakers just two months ago.

Due to the demands of LeBron James’ job and the timing of his birthday, LeBron James and his wife haven’t been able to get together too often during his 18 seasons in the NBA.

That may likely be the case this year, with the Lakers playing on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on LeBron James’ birthday, followed by another clash there on New Year’s night.