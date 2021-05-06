- Report: LeBron James likely to return on Tuesday vs. Knicks or Wednesday vs. Rockets
-
- Updated: May 6, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is back out of the lineup due to an ankle injury, but it’s looking like he won’t be out for too much longer.
According to a Thursday report, James is aiming to return next week.
"Sources tell me LeBron James is aiming to return to the Lakers lineup next week…"
The latest from NBA Insider @ShamsCharania: pic.twitter.com/JS7Ur1lzEm
— Stadium (@Stadium) May 6, 2021
“Sources tell me LeBron James is aiming to return to the Lakers lineup next week,” said Charania. “I’m told the likely return scenario is Tuesday or Wednesday when the Lakers play the Knicks and Rockets at home. The Lakers and James won’t rush his return from this sore right ankle. They’ll make sure that when he does return he’s close to 100 percent as possible.”
James returned to the court late last month after the longest absence in his professional career. His return only lasted two games, however.
He missed the Lakers’ victory over the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, and he’ll miss the upcoming matchup versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
Still, it’s good news that he is expected to return soon. The first game next week comes on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.
If that game proves to be the one that features James’ return, Lakers fans will be sure to see how the four-time MVP performs.
Without a doubt, James’ health is going to have massive implications when it comes to the Lakers’ title defense this season.