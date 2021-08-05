Report: LeBron James to produce Native American basketball film for Netflix

LeBron James has had a pretty exciting summer so far. His Los Angeles Lakers have made some impressive roster additions, and he has revealed his excitement about his new teammates.

Now, he and his business partner Maverick Carter will be producing a new basketball-related film.

“Following his starring role in the Space Jam remake, James is heading back behind the camera to produce ‘Rez Ball,’ a Native American basketball drama for Netflix,” wrote Mia Galuppo of the Hollywood Reporter. “’Rez Ball’ is described as Friday Night Lights meets Hoosiers. The story, according to the project’s description, ‘follows the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico, that must band together after losing their star player if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive. It’s an all-American underdog story about Navajo kids and coaches told from the inside-out.’”

This will not be the Akron, Ohio native’s first foray into film producing, as he has held a sizable stake in SpringHill Company, the firm that will be producing “Rez Ball.”

James is actually now reportedly in talks to sell equity of the company.

The superstar has been pretty active off the court since joining the Lakers. He has done an admirable job of being an activist, speaking out on important issues such as race relations.

Last year, his More Than a Vote initiative helped improve voter turnout among people of color during the latest presidential election.

A few years ago, James also opened a school in his native Akron for at-risk kids.

With Russell Westbrook set to join the Lakers, the next 12 months could be very successful for the four-time MVP, as he looks to claim his fifth NBA championship.