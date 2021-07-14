Report: LeBron James in talks to sell equity of his company, valuing it at $750 million

LeBron James has had an impressive business portfolio for years that has made him wealthy, and it looks like he’s about to become even wealthier.

“NBA superstar LeBron James’ entertainment firm, SpringHill Company, is exploring a possible sale at a valuation that could reach $750 million, according to people familiar with the situation,” wrote Jessica Toonkel and Sahil Patel of The Information. “Among the companies said to be considering an offer is Nike, the people said.”

The sale would not be for the entirety of the company, according to Variety.

“However, SpringHill is not looking to sell itself outright,” wrote Todd Spangler. “Rather, the company is exploring selling minority or majority equity stakes, sources tell Variety.

SpringHill has been responsible for film and TV projects that have featured James, as well as other projects highlighting famous people.

When James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers three years ago, one of the reasons he did so was to expand his involvement in media by moving to the entertainment capital of the world.

Of course, he has still been focused like a laser on his main job as a basketball player, leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship last season.

After losing in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, James will likely be even more motivated next season to claim his fifth world championship.

Off the court, the Akron, Ohio, native has stated that his goal is to become a billionaire. Finding investors for SpringHill will surely help him get there.

Other than media, James has done an admirable job of being an activist who has championed worthwhile progressive causes. His More Than a Vote initiative helped improve voter turnout among people of color in last year’s presidential election.